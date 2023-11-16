HEAD TOPICS

The Biodiversity and Resilience of the Sonoran Desert

The Sonoran Desert is a biodiverse region in North America, with a wide range of plant and animal species. Arizona, where the desert is located, is facing rapid growth and high water consumption.

Sonoran Desert, Biodiversity, Harsh Conditions, Arizona, Rapid Growth, Water Consumption

The Sonoran Desert is known for its rich biodiversity and harsh conditions . It is home to numerous bird, mammal, amphibian, reptile, and plant species. Arizona , where the desert is located, is experiencing rapid growth and high water consumption .

