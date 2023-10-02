The Bills remind the Dolphins who rules the AFC East

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Forget the 70-point game. Put aside the fast-break offense of the Miami Dolphins, with Coach Mike McDaniel drawing it up and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting the football into the hands of his track team of receivers. The Dolphins as the team to beat in the AFC East? That’s so last week.

The Dolphins kept pace for a while, scoring touchdowns on their first two offensive possessions. Early on, the game was shaping up as a shootout. The two teams combined for five touchdowns on the game’s first five drives. To that point, Allen and Tagovailoa had completed 20 of 22 passes between them.But then the Bills got serious on defense and took control. The Dolphins managed only one touchdown on their final nine offensive possessions. Tagovailoa threw an interception and was sacked four times on the day. The Bills recorded nine quarterback hits.

The Dolphins began the day as the AFC’S lone unbeaten team, at 3-0. They were coming off a 70-20 triumph over the Denver Broncos in which they amassed 726 yards of total offense. It was almost time to come up with a nickname for such a prolific offense.“Of course we heard a lot about it,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said of the Dolphins’ 70-point performance. “That’s pretty rare to happen.

With a boisterous crowd on hand at Highmark Stadium, quarterback Josh Allen was perfect, or at least his 158.3 passer rating said so. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was next to unstoppable. The Buffalo defense hit Tagovailoa early and often. And the Bills, the three-time defending AFC East champs, moved into first place on the opening day of October by overwhelming the Dolphins, 48-20.“Every week is a different week,” Allen said afterward. “It didn’t matter what you did last week. It doesn’t matter what you’re going to do next week. It’s all about playing on this Sunday at 1 o’clock. I thought our guys were very locked in on details this week in terms of game-plan-specific things. … At the end of the day, it’s one game.”But it was one mighty impressive game. Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He also provided a rushing touchdown. Three of his touchdown passes went to Diggs, who had six catches for 120 yards. Diggs celebrated one of his touchdowns by grabbing two beers from fans in the front row of the stands and creating a sudsy mess.October 1, 2023

“We want everybody to know that this defense is for real, and we’ve got special guys,” Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said.

"Of course we heard a lot about it," Bills safety Micah Hyde said of the Dolphins' 70-point performance. "That's pretty rare to happen. Watching the tape from last week, [it was] big play after big play after big play after big play. Not just from the receivers — from the backs, from the quarterback, from everybody. So we knew going into this game, ultimately we're a defense that tries not to give up big plays. Everybody can say that around the league. But we've been successful doing that since 2017. We're going to stick to our DNA. And from there, that's where we ball out and see what happens."of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's NFL comeback. He was on the Bills' active game-day roster for the first time this season and played on special teams. It was his first regular season NFL game since his on-field cardiac arrest Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.So the Bills gave their fans plenty to celebrate, and Coach Sean McDermott said, "I don't think I've heard a crowd that loud in my career in the NFL."But the day also brought a major emotional downer, as Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White left the field on a cart with what the team called an Achilles' tendon injury. White pulled up while in pass coverage on a third-quarter play on which Oliver sacked Tagovailoa to thwart a Dolphins' fourth-down attempt. Bills players came on the field to encircle White while members of the team's medical staff examined him before calling for the cart.

“We were all there, just trying to talk to him,” Hyde said. “Sometimes at that point, there’s really nothing you can say. It’s kind of one of those situations where words can’t really help Tre’Davious at that point.”White is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who returned last November from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered a year earlier.

“It breaks my heart,” Allen said. “… It just sucks. He’s worked his [butt] off to get back to playing the way we know Tre playing football.”Said Bills center Mitch Morse: “A guy who is not only a consummate professional but is universally loved on this team went down today. … It’s a d--- shame. And hopefully you guys keep him in your prayers because he means so much to this team and does it for all the right reasons.”

McDermott appeared to become emotional as he spoke during his postgame news conference about White, the first player the Bills drafted after McDermott was hired as their coach in 2017.

"He personifies what it is to be a Buffalo Bill," McDermott said. "His family is tremendous. He works as hard as anybody I've ever been around. I love him. To see him on that field, the way he was hurting, is hard. It's hard to watch." The Bills suffered a torn Achilles' tendon on his fourth snap of the season.

But they have regrouped to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Dolphins by a combined margin of 123-33."We're going to have these games [in which] we're going to have to really fight through the end," Morse said. "We understand that this is kind of a rarity these past few weeks."

The Bills seemed to realize that their early-October dismantling of the Dolphins does not necessarily mean that McDaniel, Tagovailoa and their supporting cast of speedsters are eliminated as a divisional threat.“It’s a week-to-week league,” Diggs said. “I feel like the team that we played is a great team. They do a lot of things exceptionally well. They’ve got some great players and a great coach. I feel like each week is different.”

No, the Bills are not getting carried away. They have, at different times in recent years, looked Super Bowl-bound. "I still think we have more," Allen said. "We're going to have to learn a lot from this tape and find ways to get better. But we left a lot out there. We'll focus on correcting those things."