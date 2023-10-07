The Biggest Ways Captain Marvel Has Changed Since Her First Appearance

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Throughout the years, various characters have assumed the role of Captain Marvel, but few have gone through as many changes and transformations as Carol Danvers. Danvers first appeared as a supporting character in 1967's Marvel Super-Heroes #13 by Roy Thomas and Gene Golan. Yet, it was in 1977's Ms.

Introduced as a United States Air Force officer, Carol was caught in an accidental explosion granting her superhuman powers in 1969's Captain Marvel #19 by Roy Thomas, Gil Kane, John Buscema and John Romita. Carol Danvers was then blasted out of any main storyline for nearly a decade. In 1977, Carol Danvers returned donning a suit inspired by Captain Marvel in the spin-off Ms. Marvel.

Captain Marvel Is A Champion of Empowerment Following Mar-Vell's death, Danvers officially assumed the title of Captain Marvel in 2012 in Avenging Spider-Man #9 by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Terry Dodson. This change marked a significant shift in the narrative, showcasing her depth as a character. headtopics.com

The evolution of Danvers from an Air Force officer to Captain Marvel is a testament to the power of storytelling and character development. This journey embodies the spirit of resilience, empowerment, and heroism, making her an icon in the world of comics and beyond.

The Marvels: Carol Is Ready For A Fight In A New TV Spot



Experience an Avenger's return, only in theaters November 10.



