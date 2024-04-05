The Biggest Mistake with Credit Cards: Carrying a Balance Every Month

The biggest mistake you can make with credit cards is to carry a balance every month, financial planners say. While credit cards are a convenient way to spend money, they have punishingly high interest rates that now average 20.75%. Compared to the single-digit interest rates you can get with other loans or mortgages, APRs on credit card debt are 'exorbitantly high,' says Noah Damsky, a chartered financial analyst and principal at [Company Name].

To avoid wasting your money on interest, it's best not to carry an outstanding balance on your credit card, if you can. With high-interest credit cards, it can be hard to pay off debt quickly even if you make just the minimum payments each month. That's because the typical minimum payment is mostly interest — In effect, minimum payments merely prolongs the length of time will owe money while also increases the amount of interest you pay

