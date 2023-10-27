The biggest corgi ‘paw-ty' in the country is headed seaside, to Huntington Beach

Want to find the best things to do in California? Whether you're in San Diego, LA, the San Francisco Bay Area or anywhere in between, turn to California Live.

Want to find the best things to do in California? Whether you're in San Diego, LA, the San Francisco Bay Area or anywhere in between, turn to California Live.

Read more:

NBCLA »

28 Products That'll Entertain Pets When It's Cold OutsideCold days can be ~paw-ful~, but these things will keep pets entertained. Read more ⮕

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams files paperwork to raise money for West Virginia governor's raceHuntington Mayor Steve Williams says he has filed paperwork to raise money to run for West Virginia governor in the wide open Democratic race. Williams said in a statement that he filed his pre-candidacy papers Thursday. Read more ⮕

Cipriani Will Open West Palm Beach’s First Branded ResidencesThe South Florida development, slated to open in 2026, will include a 110-room hotel and 146 private residences starting at $2 million. Read more ⮕

No gold for beach volleyball's Grimalt cousins, Chile's faces of the Pan American GamesLocal favorites Marco and Esteban Grimalt failed in their bid to defend their Pan American Games beach volleyball gold, losing 21-13, 21-17 to Brazil’s André Loyola and George Souto. The cousins are not famous outside of Chile, but at home they are the host nation’s faces of the Games. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears poses fully nude at the beach after revealing it brings her 'joy'In Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” she explained that sharing nude photos online brings her “joy” after being restricted under a conservatorship for 13 years. Read more ⮕

How the fog of war spun rumors of terrorism out of a deadly Long Beach crashAfter a car plowed through pedestrians in Long Beach, killing one, it did not take long for rumors of a terrorist attack to spread. Authorities have said there is no evidence of a link to terrorism. Read more ⮕