| The big problems with college and K-12 school rankings

It’s not just the college rankings. High school rankings are even more problematic. Here’s why. Many colleges have criticized the ranking from a variety of perspectives over the years. Several have stopped participating in the rankings altogether, although U.S. News continues to rank them.

One of the first undergraduate colleges to leave was Reed College in 1995, but few followed, though Colorado College did this year, with its president, L. Song Richardson, saying that even with methodology changes, the magazine “privileges criteria that are antithetical to our values and our aspirational goals.”

Though fewer than 10 undergraduate colleges have pulled out of the U.S. News rankings, several dozen laws schools have, a revolt that began when Yale Law School announced in 2022 that it was no longer participating in the beauty pageant. More than 40 laws schools followed suit, as well as some medical schools, including Harvard’s, early this year.As problematic as the college rankings remain for a whole host of reasons, including methodological whimsy, the U.S. News rankings of high schools present a whole other host of problems.

of the college rankings last week, and for the 2024 edition, the magazine modestly altered its formula in response to widespread criticisms and the refusal of some institutions to submit data.The new algorithm tries to reward schools that make greater efforts at providing greater access by dropping the categories of class size and alumni giving (signs of wealth) and adding graduation rates of first-generation college students. As a result, some lower-profile public universities rose in the rankings. However, peer evaluation surveys remain a fifth of the rankings score, keeping the scores anchored in reputation, historic status and the sometimes not so subtle campaigning process by some schools.

By reducing lots of different school quality factors to a single number, all U.S. News rankings oversimplify academic quality. Because U.S. News seeks to rank in volume with insufficient investigative resources, its criteria fail to capture the nuances of the complex institutions. And the differences in school rank are not based on genuinely statistically significant discrepancies.

The U.S. News rankings are problematic in two ways: rankings incentivize behavior that runs contrary to the educational and social purpose of schooling and the benefit of students, and they perpetuate the very societal inequities and prejudices that we like to think systems of education should work to eradicate.Virtually every single metric in the high school ranking is based on a standardized test. Fifty percent of the ranking is state assessment proficiency in math, reading and science. Thirty percent is “college readiness” or the number of 12th-graders having taken at least one Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) course and earning a score of 3 or higher on the AP exam or 4 or higher on the IB. Another 10 percent purports to measure “college curricular breadth,” based on students who take four or more AP or IB exams that earn qualifying credit. Only 10 percent of the ranking is based on the school’s four-year graduation rate, the only non-test measure.Standardized test scores, and the rankings that use them, strongly correlate to parental wealth and education and thus measure socio-economic status more than anything else. The inherent biases in these tests also tend to discriminate against Black and Hispanic students as well as English Language Learners. The ratings thus wind up being signals for socioeconomic and racial residential patterns and reinforce and ossify segregation and inequality. School rankings and scores are reflected in real estate prices.Share

The principal mechanism of funding schools in America is property taxes which are based on the market value of property. Without changing the way education is funded, rich school districts stay rich and under resourced ones remain so. Inequality is perpetuated over time.Schools and districts are harmed educationally by the incentives created by the rankings machine. A community that cares about its rankings and its property values will pressure the school to do whatever it takes to achieve and maintain high test scores. Teaching to those tests becomes the educational objective. Particularly in under-resourced schools and communities, students get test prep above and beyond rich, engaging and culturally responsive curriculum and pedagogy.

Many standardized tests used in K-12 classrooms are poor measures of some of the most important academic and social skills we need young people to develop: critical thinking, the ability to collaborate with peers, oral and written expression, research skills, civic engagement, problem solving abilities and creative capacity.

The high school rankings focus on two types of standardized tests: tests mandated by federal accountability laws and AP exams. Because AP exams are such a key factor in the U.S. News rankings — schools with more AP classes and students taking AP exams rank higher — schools are incentivized to get students to take as many AP exams as possible. Schools will have students take the classes and sit for the exams whether it’s a good idea or not.