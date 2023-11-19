The Big Picture

The popcorn's popping, the killer's calling and the kids aren't alright. The anonymity of serial killers in horror movies stalking their young victims at night while concealing themselves through telephone calls is a tale as old as time. They're the nightmares that haunt high schoolers' dreams when they turn off the lights after watching classics like Halloween or The Nightmare on Elm Street, two of the most influential slasher films.

From there, one of the greatest and most beloved franchises was born, beginning with Wes Craven's Scream. Premiering in 1996, it went on to spawn maybe one too many sequels that are still being released today, but nothing can compare to that first movie, and especially those first fifteen minutes of Scream. Teen idol Drew Barrymore rocks one of the most horrendous bob cuts an actor has ever rocked, she's making popcorn, and she's getting ready to watch a movie. It's the perfect night...until the phone ring





