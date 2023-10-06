The big mistake in Pope Francis’s new climate change scolding

It gives me no pleasure to identify the essential problem at the heart of Pope Francis's recent Apostolic Exhortation, Laudate Deum: it condemns the economic progress produced by the Industrial Revolution from the mid-19th century to the present. That progress has made life better for the very people the Holy Father wishes to help.

ROBERT SIRICO: POPE FRANCIS MAKES AN ENEMY OF THE POOR'S BEST FRIEND POPE FRANCIS REBUKES ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’ US ON CLIMATE CHANGE The most frustrating thing I see in Laudate Deum is the lost opportunity it represents.

