The bidder to watch for College Football Playoff rights

Warner Bros. Discovery is ready to spend again and could be a big player for the expanded college football playoffs, The Post has learned.because they own much of college football’s regular season. ESPN (which has SEC, ACC and Big 12 rights) and Fox (Big Ten, Big 12) make a lot of sense, and are well positioned to land more college football.

ESPN currently owns the rights to college football playoffs for the next three years, including this one. ESPN has two choices: It could have all 11 playoff games in 2024 and 2025, or it could allow a second entity to be involved. In 2026, the rights would be fully up. ESPN also is in position to leverage its rights to extend its deal.

The company wants to re-up its long-standing deal with the NBA, but also sees a field where there are not many rights available. The NBA, WWE and NASCAR are the biggest. It already has wrestling with AEW, WWE’s competitor., but one aspect that makes sense for WBD Sports is sales. WBD Sports partners with CBS for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, but doesn’t have any college football. headtopics.com

— McManus said his hand was shaking when he signed the deal — we discussed the intervention with the network’s lead NFL game analystWhile McManus disagreed about the term “intervention,” saying he speaks to all his broadcasters, he did go into detail about what he told Romo when he flew down to Dallas to meet with his $180 million man..

“One of the things that makes Tony so great is that he’s a huge fan. I think the viewer at home really enjoys that. Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up and be a fan and I just reminded him, ‘You’re a broadcaster first and a fan second.’”The NBA has created a new in-season tournament, which is smart for long-term national TV inventory. headtopics.com

Look at MLB: The national regular-season cable and streaming windows may be unsustainable. The same game is played the two days prior or the two days following the national games on ESPN, Apple and Peacock. So where is the real value long-term to making these matchups showcases? They regularly feel like an inconvenience to fans (less so when they’re on ESPN).

Read more:

nypost »

College Football Playoff picks after Week 6 - ESPNFind out who our reporters pick for the College Football Playoff after Week 6.

Playoff primer: Hilltops get ready for PFC playoff run on home turfWith home\u002Dfield advantage sewed up throughout Prairie Football Conference playoffs, Saskatoon Hilltops wrap up the regular season Sunday.

College Football: How to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game tonightNCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia game at Sanford Stadium. Are

College Football: How to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game tonightNCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia game at Sanford Stadium. Are

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs live stream: Watch college football for freeFind out where to watch a live stream of the SEC showdown between the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns live stream: Watch college football for freeFind out where to watch a live stream of the Red River Rivalry between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 3 Texas Longhorns.