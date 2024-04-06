The best true-crime documentaries bring principled reportage to the intrigue they chronicle, giving equal or greater weight to the victims as to the perpetrators whose psychology seizes our collective imagination. This list attempts to encapsulate the format’s varying modes, from serious digests to seedy diversions; although one person’s true-crime trash is another’s treasure, these recommendations steer clear of the genre’s tawdriest impulses.

All of our picks are available to stream or rent somewhere, and when you’re done, you can find dozens more at the ready. The Central Park Five (2012) One of the most devastating wrongful convictions of the 20th century put five innocent Black and Latino teenagers behind bars. Police coerced confessions out of them after a white woman was attacked and raped in Central Park in 1989, but the DNA evidence that exonerated the group more than a decade later has made the case an exemplar of racist law tactic

True-Crime Documentaries Reportage Victims Perpetrators Wrongful Conviction Racism Law Tactics The Central Park Five

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 31 Best True Crime Shows on Netflix Right NowDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

The 19 Best True-Crime Documentaries to Binge Right NowFrom murders to cults to miscarriages of justice, the best true-crime documentaries have it all. Your next watch is waiting.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more | See full list of winnersEven before Ryan Gosling lit up the stage with the best Ken-ergy - performing the Oscar nominated song "I'm just Ken," ABC7's Luz Pena caught up with some local nominees on the red carpet. The Oscars were a night of first time nominees, including Bay Area filmmaker Sean Wang - Oscar nominated director for "Nai Nai & Wài Pó.""Did you ever think that your documentary was going to end up nominated and you were going to be here tonight.No, I think we made something really special. As we were shooting and editing we knew that we made something that we loved that I think will honor them and their joy and humanity. It was something from our family and future generations to have" His now famous grandmothers from his documentary 'Nai Nai & Wài Pó' said they receive the Hollywood treatment ahead of the Oscars. Bay Area Oscar-nominated filmmaker Leo Chiang was proud to be nominated for his documentary "Island in Between" - being on the red carpet was part the dream

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »