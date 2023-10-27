The Best Terminator Movie After T2 Was A Classic 1999 Tim Burton Film

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Terminator franchise has had many ups and downs, but bizarrely, one of the best Terminator movies ever made - in spirit - is Tim Burton's 1999 horror movie Sleepy Hollow. While The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day remain towering classics of action and sci-fi, no subsequent Terminator movie has equaled them in popularity.

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow is a very loose adaptation of the Washington Irving short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, with the movie following Ichabod Crane (played by Tim Burton movie regular Johnny Depp) as he ventures to Sleepy Hollow to put a stop the Headless Horseman's rampage of decapitations. Despite taking place in the year 1799 and featuring no killer cyborgs or time travel, Burton's Sleepy Hollow gives a surprising and very effective makeover for the Headless Horseman.

Like the Terminator, the Headless Horseman (played by Ray Park without a head and Christopher Walken with one) arrives to take his victims in Sleepy Hollow from another world of sorts, with the Horseman returning from Hell rather than time-traveling into the past. Additionally, far from being a mythical killer as he is in Irving's story, Burton's Headless Horseman is on a clearly defined mission of assassination. headtopics.com

Burton's Sleepy Hollow Has Nothing To Do With Its Source Material While Tim Burton is no stranger to adaptations like his Batman films, 2001's Planet of the Apes, and Alice in Wonderland, Sleepy Hollow is more of a completely Burton-ized take on the Washington Irving short story. Irving's Sleepy Hollow introduces Ichabod Crane as a schoolteacher hoping to marry Katrina Van Tassel in order to become an heir to the Van Tassel estate.

Aside from the title, setting, and characters, Burton's Sleepy Hollow all but completely tosses out everything in Irving's story. Ichabod Crane is re-imagined as a New York City constable investigating the beheadings in Sleepy Hollow and developing a much less tumultuous romance with Katrina Van Tassel (Christina Ricci) while the Headless Horseman himself is confirmed to be real despite Ichabod's initial skepticism. headtopics.com

