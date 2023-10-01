The Best Tears Of The Kingdom Sequel Would Actually Be A Prequel

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With the King of Evil defeated once again, the best follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would arguably be a prequel.

Related: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review - Building Excellence Only the broad strokes of this first clash with Calamity Ganon are currently known, mostly through Impa’s tapestry and the accompanying story. There is, of course, evidence of a Hero and Princess who worked to seal away the Calamity, who were notably aided by both the Divine Beasts and the Guardians. While the Sheikah’s Guardians failed to protect Hyrule against Ganon a second time, it is clear that Hyrule’s ancient enemy had no response for them originally. It is evident that this battle occurred while the Sheikah were at the pinnacle of their technological prowess, a sight which would no doubt be incredible to see in a full game.

Read more:

screenrant »

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom- 10 Things To Do Most Players Never DiscoverMost won't discover TOTK's best-kept secrets.

10 Unsolved Zelda: TOTK Mysteries Tears of the Kingdom DLC Could've AnsweredTOTK still has a lot of unanswered questions.

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Live Venue (Large)Best Live Venue (Large): Toyota Center “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow,” Fleetwood Mac sang near the end of its October 6, 2003 show at Toyota Center, the first event ever held in the downtown arena. The venue heeded the band’s sage advice. In nearly 18 years’ worth of tomorrows, the...

Scottie Scheffler brought to tears after historic loss alongside Brooks Koepka at 2023 Ryder CupIt was an emotional and historic loss for the Americans on Saturday morning.

USA’s Scottie Scheffler in tears after record Ryder Cup loss, as Europe extend dominanceWorld No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was left in tears after suffering a defeat of historic proportions at the Ryder Cup on Saturday.

Scottie Scheffler tears up next to wife after brutal US Ryder Cup lossThere’d already been plenty of frustration for the U.S. team at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club — but then Scottie Scheffler became emotional.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With the King of Evil defeated once again, the best follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would arguably be a prequel. Although there are currently no plans for TOTK to receive DLC, there is no doubt that The Legend of Zelda will continue with additional titles, one of which could expand upon some of the background revealed in the most recent games. With the ending of Tears of the Kingdom firm on Hyrule facing a brighter future, a look into the past could prove to be the perfect next step.

The Legend of Zelda series is rooted in fantasy, and events of one game are often referenced as stories and legends in another. For example, the iconic Ocarina of Time is referenced time and time again in various ways, including inspiring the names of most of BOTW’s Divine Beasts. If any future installments of the series are set after BOTW and TOTK, then they will undoubtedly receive the same kind of treatment. This may help to resolve some of the unsolved mysteries still present in TOTK, something that would no doubt be welcome news for many. But at the same time, a prequel would also perfectly suit some lingering questions.

Related: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review - Building Excellence

A TOTK Prequel Could Explain Key Parts Of The Series’ Past Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have stories that are heavily rooted in the past. Link, Zelda, and their allies consistently make use of ancient advanced technology, first that of the Sheikah and then the Zonai. Alongside this is a consistent theme of how events in the distant past influence the modern age, which has led to some newly revealed parts of Hyrule’s history being elaborated on just enough to become intriguing topics for discussion. The time of the first Great Calamity, 10,000 years prior to BOTW, is an excellent example of this, and as such would be the perfect basis for a new game.

Only the broad strokes of this first clash with Calamity Ganon are currently known, mostly through Impa’s tapestry and the accompanying story. There is, of course, evidence of a Hero and Princess who worked to seal away the Calamity, who were notably aided by both the Divine Beasts and the Guardians. While the Sheikah’s Guardians failed to protect Hyrule against Ganon a second time, it is clear that Hyrule’s ancient enemy had no response for them originally. It is evident that this battle occurred while the Sheikah were at the pinnacle of their technological prowess, a sight which would no doubt be incredible to see in a full game.

Other points of interest that a prequel could elaborate on include the original champions for the Divine Beasts, who are essentially complete unknowns at this point. Similarly, a game would be able to reveal more about the Link and Zelda who battled the Calamity despite never being directly depicted in an actual Zelda title; this is an unusual step for the series to take, although it certainly emphasizes the terrible extent to which the Curse of Demise has plagued the kingdom. This prequel would also create an opportunity to answer more long-running questions such as those regarding Zelda’s apparent possession of the Triforce in TOTK and BOTW before it.

TOTK’s Ancient Hero Would Be An Intriguing New Protagonist One of the more surprising revelations in Tears of the Kingdom is the Ancient Hero’s Aspect, perhaps the best armor set available in TOTK and also the most visibly striking. This armor, purportedly modeled after the first hero to battle Calamity Ganon, is distinctly non-Hylian. In fact, the red-haired and green-skinned Ancient Hero does not look much like Link at all. Naturally, the true history of this mysterious figure (and whether or not he is truly another incarnation of Link) would be of great interest to many, and having him take the role of protagonist in a new game would be an excellent way to reveal his story.

If the Ancient Hero is a Zonai, or at least descended from them, then a game focussing on him may also shed light on events after the founding of Hyrule by Rauru and the subsequent Sealing War. This in turn could help to establish a more cohesive timeline in line with the rest of the Zelda series, or at least answer the question of how the royal family might have continued after its original king and queen both perished with no sign of an heir. Alternatively, the Ancient Hero may be of an entirely new race altogether, which would add a brand-new dimension to Hyrule’s history.

A TOTK Prequel Could Bring The Legend Of Zelda Into A New Genre Of course, given that this period in Hyrule’s history is defined almost exclusively by the massive battle against the Calamity, it would perhaps make more sense for a title based on these events to be a new Hyrule Warriors game rather than a more traditional Zelda experience. This would be similar to the previous Age of Calamity, which itself begins as a prequel before diverging into its own timeline through the use of time travel. In fact, with Age of Calamity already providing mechanics for piloting the Divine Beasts, a new game in this side series could be an ideal way to present the story of the original Calamity.

Alternatively, the series could explore a new turn-based strategy formula, allowing for individual units such as the Hero, the Princess, and even the Guardians to shine equally in all-out battle. It would also be interesting to see how the Divine Beasts would be interpreted in such genre, as well as Calamity Ganon himself. Of course, it is worth noting that a prequel title to TOTK could still take the form of a mainline Zelda game. However, its story would also need to be dramatically expanded beyond the known details to match the series' more traditional conventions.

Related: One Story Is Left Sadly Unfinished Without Zelda: TOTK DLC

Between the chance to see the full technological might of the Sheikah and the possibility of learning more about Hyrule’s most intriguing hero, a prequel to TOTK would offer plenty of intriguing content. In addition to filling in this seemingly lost chapter of Hyrule’s history, it seems as though the kingdom would almost take on a sci-fi aesthetic through the mass use of Sheikah technology, which would presumably be far more prolific and varied than the examples already known. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaves many mysteries lurking in its background, and a game like this would be the perfect way to explore them in full.