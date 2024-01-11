The Best Shoes for Nurses and Those Who Stand All Day

When your profession involves anything from running alongside a gurney to standing for hours in the ER or operating room, the right shoes (i.e. the best shoes for walking on concrete) are a must. After all, being on your feet all day puts your lower extremities under a lot of stress. So if you’re consistently wearing unsupportive shoes, you could develop achy arches, exacerbate plantar fasciitis, joint pain, and other uncomfortable foot-related issues.

That’s where the best shoes for nurses—or anyone who stands for long periods of time—come to the rescue. Meet the Experts: Howard Friedman, D.P.M., a Suffern, New York-based podiatrist; Karen Langone, D.P.M. a podiatrist based in Southampton, New York; Asim Sayed, D.P.M., A.A.C.F.A.S., a podiatrist based in Kansas City, MO; Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., a podiatrist with the North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute in Texa





PreventionMag » / 🏆 141. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best Shoes for Neuropathy: How to Find the Right PairFinding the right pair of shoes is crucial for managing neuropathy symptoms. Learn about the causes of peripheral neuropathy and how to choose the best shoes for comfort and support.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

The Surprising Choice of a Slow Runner: Carbon-Plated Trail Running ShoesBy all accounts, I’m a slow runner. I’ve finished in the last hour before the cutoff in many of my races. But the top runners still completed the course in half the time it took me. Which might make it a surprise that I own two pairs of carbon-plated trail running shoes.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Reach New Contract AgreementThe nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., have reached a new contract agreement after a strike. The contract, which was approved by 88% of union members, will be in effect until January 30, 2026. The nurses are expected to return to work by January 1, 2024.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Best Stock-Trading Apps for iPhone and AndroidDiscover the best stock-trading apps for iPhone and Android phones that make investing accessible and convenient. Find out which apps are recommended for investors at every level.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Planting Pine or Native Forest for Carbon Capture: New Zealand's Best of Both WorldsResearchers suggest a third way for New Zealand to achieve both carbon capture and native forest growth by transitioning radiata pine forests into native forests over time through targeted management.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Fashion Insiders Share Their Best Purchases of 2023Bazaar editors reveal their personal It items and best purchases of the year, from fashion staples to home decor and luxury gifts.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »