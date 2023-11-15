Smart robot mops aren't quite as flashy as other smart home gadgets, but they can certainly help save you time. The goal of smart devices is to handle day-to-day activities for you without you having to think or worry about them. Robot mops, as well as their vacuum brethren, perform that task well. There are plenty of great robot mops to choose from today, many of which also double as vacuums.

Whether you want a frugal option or something with heaps of premium features, there's bound to be a robot mop that fits your needs. Here's a look at the best robot mops of 2023, including products from iRobot, Roborock, and Ecovacs. iRobot Braava Jet m6 Best overall Jump to details iLife V5s Pro Best for small apartments Jump to details Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Best self-cleaning mop Jump to details Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Best for carpet and hard floors Jump to details Show 1 more item iRobot Braava Jet m6 Best overall Pros Cons First on the list is our best overall smart mop, the iRobot Braava Jet m

