The best products for maintaining a healthy scalp

A healthy skin care routine typically involves cleansing, wearing SPF and moisturizing, but there may be one critically important area of the skin you’re overlooking: your scalp. Scalp care is essential for hair health, the same way good soil is essential for a flourishing garden. “A clear, clean, balanced scalp is going to be the optimal environment for growing healthy hair,” says Dr. Craig Ziering, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and hair transplant surgeon in California.

“It has a good combination of oils, especially jojoba oil, so that you’re not overly stripping the scalp,” Ziering says. “You want to restore the moisture.” Use it once weekly in place of your usual conditioning treatment, massaging into the scalp before rinsing. Kiehl’s Amino Acid Scalp Scrub Detox Treatment Formulated with sea salt to remove buildup, Ziering also likes this Kiehl’s scalp scrub. “It has salicylic acid, which is good for inflammation and flaking,” he says.

