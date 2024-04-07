The Best Power Rangers Team-Ups That Surprised Fans

Power Rangers has seen dozens of great crossovers, but some team-ups were much better than anyone could have expected. Crossovers are part of the identity of the Super Sentai and Power Rangers franchises, often leading to instant classic episodes about which viewers never forget. Power Rangers ’ crossover episodes have their own set of rules, but some team-ups managed to break free of those tropes to deliver something truly special.

The first proper crossover between two established Power Rangers teams happened in Zeo, whereas the most recent ones happened in Cosmic Fury. Team-ups in Power Rangers can refer to crossovers featuring multiple characters, but they also include smaller interactions between at least two characters from different season

Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II #1Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II 1 by Cullen Bunn and Baldemar Rivas came out from IDW Publishing this week. It may have been overshadowed by another Godzilla Versus something or other, but Power Rangers fans may want to pay this an extra special look. Including a new look at The Psycho Rangers, a team of evil Rangers that fought two different teams of Power Rangers in the show, Space and Galaxy, and actually caused the death of an Ranger on the TV series, when the actor was written out of the show after falling ill. And now they are back in very different circumstances… And in which the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers bad gal Rita Repulsa somehow turned the Godzilla monster Ghidorah into an evil Power Ranger as well. As you do

