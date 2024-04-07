The best powder foundation for mature skin can bring more to the table than just its ability to mattify skin and set makeup. While there are a ton of complexion formulas to choose from, be they tinted moisturizers or skin tints, few can match the staying power of powder foundation s. And, while these beauty products might seem counterintuitive for aging skin, the newest crop of powders are formulated with hydrating ingredients — in addition to other perks.

For starters, powder foundations are less messy than their liquid counterparts — and you can get a customized, long-wear coverage in a single step instead of having to use both liquid foundation and powder, says makeup artist Nick Barose, who counts Kim Cattrall and Angela Bassett among his clients. (That said, you can always layer a powder over a liquid or cream foundation, where it'll serve as an impromptu setting powder to help makeup last all day.) Plus, unlike a liquid foundation, powder foundations are often less irritating since 'it sits on the surface of the skin and doesn't penetrate it as easily,' says makeup artist Robin Black, founder of Beauty Is Boring. 'It's also great for humid weather and oily skin types.' Ultimately, while a powder might not seem like an obvious go-to, the best powder foundations for mature skin prove otherwise. Scroll ahead to shop the best options in the market right no

Powder Foundation Mature Skin Long-Wear Coverage Hydrating Ingredients Beauty Products

