How far does a $100,000 salary get you in the U.S. when it comes to living comfortably?It definitely depends on where you go, but a six-figure salary can go the distance in every state, according to a new study by GOBankingRates. Analysts looked at data from several sources, including AreaVibes, Sperling’s Best Places and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, to compile the best places to live on a $100,000 salary in each state.

Factors included each city’s livability score, median household incomes and the total annual cost of necessities. The best place to live in California on that salary is Petaluma in the Bay Area. The city located about 39 miles north of San Francisco boasted a livability score of 82, with the median income coming out to $108,527. The total annual necessities cost was $78,190.You can see the full list by tapping or clicking here. SUGGESTED:Take note - the salary to live "comfortably" in the Golden State is quite stee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $100 on College Basketball, Get $100 10X BackNo Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code is needed to get up to $1000 bonus bets back from Fanatics. Just sign up and bet $100! You can earn 10x that amount back in bonus bets over 10 days.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Amazon Spring Sale shaves $100 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II; save $100 on one nowAmazon Spring Sale brings you the Bose SoundLink Revovle+ II at 30% off! Don't miss out on this top-notch offer and grab one while you can.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

The Best Housewarming Gifts Under $100As anyone who has moved knows it’s an occasion worth celebrating. A housewarming party is well deserved after packing and unpacking alone. So if an invite has landed in your lap, you want to bring the best gift.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Global commodity trading profits topped $100 billion for second-best year everNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

The 6 best fitness trackers of 2024 include one under $100For people who are fitness-minded, but don't want all of the functionality of a smartwatch, a fitness tracker is a perfect tool.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon: Shop Roomba, Shark, eufy and More Starting at $100Amazon has seriously marked down robot vacuums to do the spring cleaning for you.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »