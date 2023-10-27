The Best Moments From Vogue México y Latinoamérica’s Day of the Dead Gala

Mexican traditions are a source of inspiration and celebration, representing ancient legacies that Vogue México y Latinoamérica endeavors to maintain. That, in fact, is what the Day of the Dead Gala—an annual fête where creatives, designers, and celebrities gather amid candlelight and marigolds to honor those who are no longer with us— is all about.

Dressed according to the evening’s theme, Magical Realism—a genre embraced by artists like Gabriel García Márquez and Elena Garro—guests at the Day of the Dead Gala exuded an infectious energy as laughter rang, music played, and the Don Julio Tequila flowed on Thursday. See pictures from the downright magical event below. Valentina Ferrer Diego Calva

voguemagazine »

