Wanted to share what in my humble opinion is hands-down the best lunch deal in DC: Taco Tuesday at Ruben’s in Dupont. All tacos are $1.99, and they don’t skimp on the fillings. These are the veggie tacos – all this for less than $9. All meat tacos are $1.99 on Tuesdays too.

If you're looking to bring attention to a great local lunch spot Ruben's definitely deserves it!

