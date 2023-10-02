The Best Horror Anime to Binge Watch Right Now

Horror explores the darkest corners and the most unimaginable fears of our mind, and the boundless possibilities of anime have given us some of the best horror content over the years. Japanese culture has always been filled with stories and folktales about ghosts and spirits, ranging from friendly encounters to tales of macabre.

Horror explores the darkest corners and the most unimaginable fears of our mind, and the boundless possibilities of anime have given us some of the best horror content over the years. Japanese culture has always been filled with stories and folktales about ghosts and spirits, ranging from friendly encounters to tales of macabre. Anime keeps up that tradition as horror elements frequently make their way into the most popular series, and some of the most influential and stylish examples of the genre can be found in the medium.

Anime allows for a display of blood and gore along with spooky visuals and monsters that live-action rarely allows. Horror in anime comes in various flavors and doses, in shows that blend psychological thrills, social drama, comedy, science-fiction, dark fantasy, crime, adventure, and action to build overarching narratives with intriguing plot lines that both chill and captivate the viewers and nurture dedicated fanbases. If you are a horror enthusiast, anime fan, or just someone looking for something new and exciting to watch, here is a list of the best horror anime you can binge-watch.

'Death Parade' (2015) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Madman Entertainment

Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Asami Seto, Rumi Okubo, Koki Uchiyama

Created by Yuzuru Tachikawa, who also writes and directs all the episodes, the series from Madman Entertainment originally spawned from a short film titled Death Billiard. The series follows Decim, a bartender at the mysterious Quindecim bar, where souls are judged through deadly games, and his assistant Chiyuki. Each episode features a new set of characters who must participate in the death games overseen by Decim, as he attempts to understand human emotions. At the same time, the participants battle it out to know their fate as their souls get judged. Death Parade offers some really dark insights into the human psyche and explores ideas of life and death, and the show's episodic nature also makes it a very easy binge.'Serial Experiment Lain' (1998) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Triangle StaffSerial Experiment Lain is a groundbreaking anime that delves into the influence of technology and the blurred boundaries between the virtual and real world that will leave you questioning your reality. Lain, an awkward and introverted high-schooler, is caught up in a series of bizarre events, and when a message from the dead arrives, Lain finds herself caught up in a virtual realm. This creepy and mind-bending dystopian cyberpunk show, with surrealist and avant-garde imagery, explores existentialism and the human condition in a digital age.'Paranoia Agent' (2004) Season: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Madhouse

Cast: Shozo Izuka, Toshihiko Seki, Mamiko Noto, Ryuji Saikachi

From the master filmmaker and animator Satoshi Kon, known for anime classics like Perfect Blue and Paprika, Paranoia Agent follows a series of assaults by a mysterious attacker called Lil' Slugger and a collection of otherwise unnamed characters often referred to by animal names. Paranoia Agent is a thought-provoking psychological thriller that blurs the line between reality and delusion, leaving viewers questioning their sanity. As expected from Satoshi Kon, the show explores dark social phenomenons and themes while exposing the horror underneath them.'Chainsaw Man' (2022-) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: MAPPA

Cast: Kikunosuke Toya, Tomori Kusunoki, Shogo Sakata, Fairouz Ai, Mariya Ise

Based on the bestselling Shonen manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is a glorious display of blood and gore. The action-psychological horror series follows Denji, a young man in a deranged alternate world who meets a dog-like devil, Pochita, who grants him the ability to transform his body parts into a chainsaw and eventually joins a public safety group to combat supernatural threats with his powers. The hit series explores what it means to be alive and has a stellar cast of lovable characters.'Mononoke' (2007) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Toei Animation

Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Daisuke Namikawa, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Eiji Takemoto

Set in feudal Japan between the end of the Edo period and the Meiji era, Mononoke follows the "Medicine Seller," a nameless wandering character, as he faces supernatural challenges and exorcises malevolent spirits known as Mononoke and originally spun off from the show Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, featuring a stunning art style with an avant-garde approach and chapter-wise storytelling about the Medicine Seller's encounters with negative spirits. Mononoke offers a unique blend of horror and beauty.'Devilman Crybaby' (2018) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10 | Studio: Science SARU

Cast: Koki Uchiyama, Akira Fudo, Megumi Han, Atsuko Tanaka

Based on Go Nagai's iconic manga, Devilman Crybaby portrays a violent world engulfed in a demonic invasion and has one of the most innovative and striking animation styles for an anime series. The series follows teenager Akira, the titular Devilman, who is a demon with a human soul and explores several themes about real-world issues like war, politics, bigotry, LGBTQ rights, nihilism, puberty, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. 'Junji Ito Collection' (2018) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 + 2 OVAs | Studio: Studio Deen

Cast: Rie Suegara, Yuuji Mitsuya, Mami Koyama, Hikaru Midorikawa

Horror in the world of manga, one of the most iconic names in the industry is Junji Ito, whose tales of macabre and terrifying artwork have become a game-changer for the medium. This anthology series brings a collection of some of his most grotesque and unsettling stories to life. Each episode adapts two stories from Junji Ito, while the two OVAs adapt his manga series, Tomei. So if you want to experience the works of a master of horror and are not someone who regularly reads manga, this might be the perfect place to start your journey into the world of Junji Ito.'Monster' (2004-2005) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 74 | Studio: Madhouse

Cast: Hidenobu Kiuchi, Liam O'Brien, Karen Strassman

Considered to be one of the best animes of all time, Monster doesn't have any ghosts or monsters like the title suggests, instead the title refers to the evil hiding inside humans as the show delves into the suspenseful narrative of a skilled neurosurgeon unraveling the mystery behind a sociopathic killer. Based on the best-selling manga by Naoki Urasawa, Monster is a psychological thriller with twists and turns that blurs the line between good and evil and explores the depths of human depravity and the relentless pursuit of justice as it pushes its characters to their moral limits.'The Promised Neverland' (2019-2021) Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 38 | Studio: CloverWorks

Cast: Sumire Morohoshi, Mariya Ise, Shinei Ueki, Yuuko Mori

Based on the manga by Kaiu Shirai, The Promised Neverland is set around the Grace Field House, inhabited by orphans happily living together as one big family, looked after by their "Mama," Isabella. While not solely a horror anime, The Promised Neverland plunges viewers into a chilling tale of orphans discovering a horrifying secret within their seemingly perfect world as three siblings set out on a life-changing journey. The series has lovable characters, heartwarming narratives, and a sense of adventure while also filled with dread, suspense, and tension abound as they fight for survival.'Hellsing' (2001-2002) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Gonzo

Cast: Jōji Nakata, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Fumiko Orikasa

In the gothic world of Hellsing, in the dark and misty City of London, vampires, war, history, blood, and action blend in to create this captivating mix of horror. The gorgeously animated series tells the story of Abraham Van Helsing, who leads a small team of vampire hunters in Victorian England until the "creator" of the vampires comes in. Packed with intense action and a dark narrative, Hellsing offers a blood-soaked journey into the battle against evil and has many spin-offs you can binge on after the series.'Black Butler' (2008-2011) Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 36 + 7 OVAs | Studio: A-1 PicturesBlack Butler is a shonen anime based on the original manga by Yana Taboso, with a blend of comedy, action, and dark fantasy. The series follows Ciel, the 12-year-old Earl of Phantomhive, who is tasked under the queen to take care of crime in Victorian England. Ciel signs a deal with the devil Sebastian Michaelis, who disguises himself as Ciel's butler to seek revenge on those who harmed him. So, prepare for a gothic and thrilling adventure that you can continue with 7 OVAs and two follow-up series Black Butler: Book of Circus and Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic.'Another' (2012) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA | Studio: P.A. WorksSet in 1998, Another centers around a school haunted by a series of mysterious deaths. Based on the novel of the same name by Yukito Ayatsuji, the story begins in 1972 as students mourn the sudden death of a popular girl in the school, Misaki, and act as if she was still alive. The series picks up in 1998 when a student named Koichi Sakakibara transfers to the school and befriends a girl called Misaki, who everyone seems to ignore. This suspenseful anime keeps viewers guessing with its intricate mystery as they uncover the truth behind the chilling occurrences.Parasyte: The Maxim' (2014-2015) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24 | Studio: Madhouse

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Aya Hirano, Kana Hanazawa

Based on the popular science-fiction horror manga series by Hitoshi Iwaaki, Parasyte follows Shinichi Izumi, whose life takes a horrific turn when his right hand is possessed by a parasitic alien, and is a unique take on the body snatcher genre. This gripping series delves into themes of identity, survival, and the darkness lurking within humanity as our protagonist fights for survival in a world filled with parasites and tries to find his place as his brain coexists with his parasitic half.'Yamishibai: Theatre of Darkness' (2013-Present) Seasons: 10 | Episodes: 130 | Studio: ILCAYamishibai is a form of Japanese street theater famous during the Great Depression and originating from the storytelling traditions of Buddhist monks. Japan has a rich tradition filled with stories of ghosts and spirits. Yamishibai presents these short, bone-chilling stories from Japanese folklore and urban legends through the method of Yamishibai storytelling through animation. The unique Yamishibai storytelling format combined with eerie tales will leave you with a lingering sense of dread and is a perfect place to start if you want to get into horror anime.'Tokyo Ghoul' (2014-2018) Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 48 + 2 OVAs | Studio: Studio PierrotHorror usually lies in the dread of monsters and the danger of death, but that doesn't mean it can't also be thrilling. In a world inhabited by flesh-eating ghouls hiding among humans, Tokyo Ghoul follows Ken Kaneki's struggle to retain his humanity after a fateful encounter turns him into a half-ghoul. This popular series, adapted from the dark fantasy manga by Sui Ishida, combines visceral action with psychological horror as Ken figures out the complex social and political dynamics between humans and ghouls and his place in it. 'Boogiepop Phantom' (2000) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: MadhouseAdapted from the Boogiepop light novels by Kouhei Kadon, Boogiepop Phantom is centered around the urban legend of the enigmatic figure known as Boogiepop, who emerges as a harbinger of darkness and is believed to be the reason behind the disappearances of children and teenagers all over the city. Boogiepop Phantom weaves a complex narrative with a string of different characters in each episode. It employs a unique visual style with bare-minimum faded colors, dark vignettes, and an experimental soundtrack to deliver its supernatural elements and psychological intrigue.'Death Note' Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 37 | Studio: MadhouseLight Yagami is an ambitious high school student who wants to change the world for good. When a supernatural notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written on it lands in his hands, he is determined to use it to create a society without any evil or crime. This psychological thriller, based on the manga by Takeshi Obata, primarily revolves around the cat-and-mouse game between the Light and his nemesis, a genius detective named L. Death Note is one of the most popular anime of all time and also has a new live-action series in development from the Duffer Brothers. Death Note has supernatural elements and demons called Shinigami. Still, the true horror in this famous anime lies in how it shows the extent humans are willing to go in false hopes of salvation and control and the nature of evil that lies within.'Elfen Lied' (2004) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA | Studio: Madman EntertainmentA seemingly cute anime from its visual style, Elfen Lied is actually a blood-soaked display of gore and is secretly one of the most transgressive and dark animes. Based on the dark fantasy manga series by Lynn Okamoto, Elfen Lied follows the tragic story of Lucy, a Diclonius/mutant with deadly psychic powers that let her slice anyone within her reach and her connection to humanity. With its visceral violence and emotional depth, this series offers a haunting and unforgettable experience as it questions how society separates people based on their differences.'Red Garden' (2006-2007) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 22 | Studio: GonzoRed Garden follows four girls, Kate, Rachel, Rose, and Claire, students at a private school who discover they have died and been resurrected to fight supernatural beings as they get involved in a series of bizarre murders in a city modeled after New York. Based on the Seinen manga by Kirihito Ayamura, this series explores the psychological toll these battles take on the girls' lives and the mysteries surrounding their new existence.'Deadman Wonderland' (2011 Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA | Studio: ManglobeTen years after an earthquake caused by an anomaly that changes Japan's landscape and destroys most of Tokyo, Ganta Igarashi sees his whole class slaughtered in front of him while his life is spared. Set in a privatized prison amusement park, Deadman Wonderland follows Ganta after he's imprisoned as he navigates a deadly game where the inmates with supernatural powers fight for their survival. Dark and action-packed, this anime based on the manga by Jinsei Kataoka & Kazuma Kondou delivers thrills aplenty.'Gantz' (2004) Series: 1 | Episodes: 26 | Studio: GonzoGantz tells the story of Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato, two high school students who die in a train accident trying to save a homeless man and are forced to participate in brutal alien-hunting missions in a semi-posthumous world. Gantz refers to a giant black sphere in the show, a source of cosmic horror, which communicates with the two of them and asks them to hunt aliens with weapons it provides in exchange for a chance to get their life back. The show, based on the action, science fiction, and psychological horror manga by Hiroyaka Ozu delves into themes of mortality, morality, and the consequences of violence.'Meiruko Chan' (2021) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Passione

Cast: Sora Amamiya, Kaede Hondo, Ikuko Tani, Yumiri Hanamori

Meiruko Chan is one of the more lighthearted horror anime as it offers a unique blend of horror and dark comedy and follows the misadventures of Meiruko, a girl with the unfortunate ability to see supernatural creatures. But despite having to witness horrifying ghosts around her all the time, Meiruko-Chan tries her best to live her normal high school life and help out the troubled souls. With its quirky style and crude humor, this anime adapted from the Seinen manga series by Tomoki Izumi provides both the laughs and the thrills.'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995-1996) Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26 | Studio: Gainax & Tatsunoko

Cast: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yuko Miyamura

While Neon Genesis Evangelion appears to be a mecha anime on its surface, despite having giant fighting robots and sci-fi storylines, the show is known for its surprisingly deep philosophical and psychological themes. Set 15 years after a worldwide cataclysmic event, the series follows Shinji Ikari, who is brought into a shadowy organization by his father to pilot a mecha named Evangelion to fight beings known as the Angels. Neon Genesis Evangelion delves into psychological horror, existentialism, nihilism, and the dark side of the human psyche. This critically acclaimed anime challenges your perception, provokes deep thoughts and discussions, and leaves a lasting impact.