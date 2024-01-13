The Best Electric Screwdrivers for DIY Projects

An electric screwdriver can be a helpful time-saving tool for DIY projects. Here are the best electric screwdrivers: DEWALT 8V MAX Cordless Screwdriver, iFu Mini Electric Screwdriver, STREBITO Mini Electric Screwdriver, VISLONE Handheld Corded Electric Screwdriver, BLACK+DECKER Cordless Screwdriver.





The Best Electric Scooters for AdultsAn electric scooter for adults seems like the natural progression for those who grew up riding on Razer scooters in the early 2000s or anyone who needs an easier way to get around in cities or suburbia. The number of people renting motorized scooters has been steadily increasing in popularity since at least the late 2010s, but they've finally become cost-effective for many more people. The best electric scooters for adults will allow you to get around more easily, and offer a legitimate eco-friendly alternative to electric bikes and other means of public transportation.

New Zealanders Buy Electric Vehicles at Unprecedented RateWith the threat of loss of subsidies, New Zealanders have bought electric vehicles at an unprecedented rate, achieving 50% penetration in December 2023. Changes in government regulations around the so called “ute tax,” a bonus malus tax that increased the prices of diesel- and petrol-powered cars and decreased the prices of electrics, has led to what is most likely a short-term rush.calls it an “anomaly.” The first quarter of 2024 may be closer to the reality of the New Zealand market. In December, 4,455 battery electric vehicles were registered in New Zealand. The MG4 and the Nissan LEAF led the pack — although, most of the LEAFs were imported used vehicles from Japan. There were 1,610 plug-in hybrids also added to the fleet. The 622 MG4s made it the most popular of all light vehicles of any fuel type. New vehicles now for sale in New Zealand include the Subaru Solterra and its Toyota clone, the BZ4 (50 sales), the BYD Seal (59 sales), and the Jeep Avenger (35 sales)

We Tested the Best All-Electric Boats on the Water. Here Are Our 3 Favorites.The R30, with its aluminum hull, full cabin, beefy hardtop and three foldout platforms at the stern, is an unusual design among all-electric boats. Blue Innovations, founded by John Vo, aims to build 10 to 15 boats next year and eventually increase production to 300 to 500 units with a mega-factory.

