The Best Desktop Linux PCs for Your Needs

If you're shopping for a desktop Linux PC, you've probably noticed that your options are much more limited than if you were shopping for a Windows 11 desktop. Linux PCs aren't nearly as common as the rest of the competition, and trying to get Linux running on certain PCs can be an absolute slog. Because of this, it's important to find a rig that lets you load and launch Linux without any issues.

Better yet, there are a handful of great desktop PCs that come with a Linux distro preinstalled – all you have to do is plug the unit in, and you're ready to go. Finding these products can be a challenge, however, as they're buried beneath a sea of Windows 11 desktops. But if you need some help with the process, we've put together a short list of our favorite desktop Linux PCs to guide you in your search. Along with our best overall pick and premium pick, we've included a few Linux mini PCs, as they're surprisingly popular and highly customizabl

