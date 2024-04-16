The Best Compact Hybrid SUVs for Fuel Efficiency

Compact SUVs check a lot of boxes for a lot of people. They're small enough to maneuver through a congested metropolitan city, yet they still offer a reasonable amount of space for hauling people and cargo. They're also relatively fuel-efficient by nature. But if you need maximum fuel savings on your commute and are willing to pay a modest premium, a number of compact SUVs are available with even more miserly gasoline-electric hybrid powertrains .
Two hybrid variants of the RAV4 are available: The traditional RAV4 hybrid and the RAV4 Prime PHEV. Both are quicker than the non-hybrid RAV4, and in our testing, the plug-in even beat the Toyota GR Supra sports car to 60 mph . Like other plug-in hybrids on this list, the RAV4 Prime can be driven short distances on battery power alone. In this case, the EPA estimates the Prime can travel a healthy 42 miles on a full charge of its battery pack.
