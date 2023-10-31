The Best Cashmere Sweaters: Comfort and Luxury Combined

The best cashmere sweaters make you question whether or not you need any other knit in your closet. Unlike other blends, cashmere isn’t prickly or heavy, and it doesn’t make you feel as though you’re buried in heaps of fabric. Allow me to be effusive and say that slipping into a cashmere sweater is like being wrapped up in my own personal cloud. “Cashmere is the perfect blend of comfort and luxury, so having high-quality, classic staples like this is a must,” says Mira Fain.
senior vice president of design at Lilly Pulitzer. “It can be a struggle to look fashionable and stay warm at the same time, but nothing offers both practicality and style like a cashmere sweater.'Thanks to the cashmere's lightweight yet insulated composition, there’s no need to pack on tons of layers during the colder months. “Due to its breathability and soft finish, you can wear cashmere without an under layer, and simply layer up with a coat,” says Reiss North America visual merchandising manager Antony Collin
