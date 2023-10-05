The best and worst days to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving week tends to draw major airport crowds, and coupled with inevitable weather delays, it can be a brutal time to travel. Not to mention, the conventional wisdom to fly on Tuesdays won’t necessarily save you much money.
In each of the past four years, the Sunday after Thanksgiving was the most crowded day to travel from the seven days before and after Thanksgiving.
(The post-Thanksgiving Sunday wasn’t the busiest day of the year in 2020 because, well, you know why. The most-crowded-day award in 2020 went to Friday, Feb. 14, which preceded the Presidents Day weekend and pandemic-related travel restrictions. headtopics.com
Here’s a breakdown of the number of people flying on Thanksgiving Day versus the Sunday after Thanksgiving in three recent years: The smarter, cheaper Thanksgiving weekend itinerary If you work a standard Monday-Friday workweek, with two days off for the holiday, then leaving Wednesday after work and flying home Sunday night might make sense. That’s the schedule most people follow to avoid taking extra time off, and if you join in, then you’ll pay — both in terms of cost and crowds.