The Bengals go as Joe Burrow goes, and he finally got going

While the Cincinnati Bengals exhibited plenty of troubling moments in the first month of the NFL season — as they are prone to do — their cumulative woes were distilled to a single element by those in the industry who watched the team closely: The superstar quarterback was clearly injured.
“Joe Burrow can’t move,” the general manager said as soon as the topic of another Bengals’ slow start was broached. “He’s not himself. You know where the launch point is going to be, and where the ball is coming out. They can’t move him around. The Bengals’ problem on offense is Joe Burrow is hurt.”The personnel executive said: “They’ll be fine when the quarterback is fine.
"They've lost play action because he can't turn his back to the play. He's stuck in one spot. It's not the same offense. The ball is coming out right away and it's probably going to Chase. And they can't really run the ball, either. They like to throw early to set up the run, but now they can't do that, either. They need a healthy Joe Burrow.
Well, Sunday in Arizona, Burrow was back to being Burrow, and the Bengals (2-3) were once again distancing themselves from the stains left behind by another tepid September. After successive deep playoff runs — and BurrowMake no mistake: There were other issues with the team, among them a defense with a spotty pass rush looking leakier than it has the past two seasons. But all eyes were on Burrow.
The 34 points registered against the plucky Cardinals were a stark contrast from the 49 the Bengals struggled to amass in their first four contests. For the first time all season, Burrow seemed unencumbered and free, slinging the ball 46 times and completing 36 attempts — nine more than any previous game this season — for a sterling 78 percent completion rate. (It was a shockingly low 57.