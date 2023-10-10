The Bengals go as Joe Burrow goes, and he finally got going

While the Cincinnati Bengals exhibited plenty of troubling moments in the first month of the NFL season — as they are prone to do — their cumulative woes were distilled to a single element by those in the industry who watched the team closely: The superstar quarterback was clearly injured.

“Joe Burrow can’t move,” the general manager said as soon as the topic of another Bengals’ slow start was broached. “He’s not himself. You know where the launch point is going to be, and where the ball is coming out. They can’t move him around. The Bengals’ problem on offense is Joe Burrow is hurt.”The personnel executive said: “They’ll be fine when the quarterback is fine.

The scout said: “They’ve lost play action because he can’t turn his back to the play. He’s stuck in one spot. It’s not the same offense. The ball is coming out right away and it’s probably going to Chase. And they can’t really run the ball, either. They like to throw early to set up the run, but now they can’t do that, either. They need a healthy Joe Burrow. headtopics.com

Well, Sunday in Arizona, Burrow was back to being Burrow, and the Bengals (2-3) were once again distancing themselves from the stains left behind by another tepid September. After successive deep playoff runs — and BurrowMake no mistake: There were other issues with the team, among them a defense with a spotty pass rush looking leakier than it has the past two seasons. But all eyes were on Burrow.

The 34 points registered against the plucky Cardinals were a stark contrast from the 49 the Bengals struggled to amass in their first four contests. For the first time all season, Burrow seemed unencumbered and free, slinging the ball 46 times and completing 36 attempts — nine more than any previous game this season — for a sterling 78 percent completion rate. (It was a shockingly low 57. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Bengals QB Joe Burrow nominated for FedEx's Player of the WeekHis nomination comes after the Bengals defeated the Cardinals 34 to 20 Sunday.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase give the Bengals needed boost at ArizonaJoe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase sparked the Bengals just in time for them to keep the season from slipping away. The Cincinnati quarterback looked unfettered by a lingering right calf injury, and Chase had one of his best days as a pro in the 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Bengals improved to 2-3 amid signs they might be returning to the form that made them AFC North champions the past two years. They scored a first-half touchdown for the first time this season. The three Burrow-to-Chase

Burrow connects with Chase for 3 TDs; Bengals roll past the Cardinals 34-20The Browns have reunited with Hunt, who was available as a free agent and is expected to be able to help Cleveland’s offense immediately.

Burrow vuelve a ser el de antes y Bengals superan por 34-20 a CardinalsJoe Burrow lanzó para 317 yardas y tres anotaciones a Ja'Marr Chase, quien terminó con un máximo de campaña de 192 yardas por aire y los Bengals de Cincinnati superaron el domingo por 34-20 a los Cardinals de Arizona.

Bengals QB Burrow nominated for FedEx Air Player of the WeekHis nomination comes after the Bengals defeated the Cardinals 34-20 Sunday.

Watch: Taylor, Burrow, Chase speak to media after Bengals win over CardinalsThe Cincinnati Bengals posted a 34-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.