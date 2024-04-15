The Benefits of Urban Hiking

he word “hiking” probably conjures up images of mountains, evergreen trees, crunchy dirt paths, and a respite from the company of other humans. The concept of urban hiking , then, may seem like an oxymoron. Instead of dirt, trees, and quiet, it’s all…cement, stoplights, and car exhaust?

Intrigued? Grab your trail mix. Here’s how to get started with urban hiking, and why it’s worth a try. “We know how important it is to move our bodies in our daily lives, and there’s a growing effort to make fitness and outdoor activity more accessible—and enjoyable—for a wider audience.” —Stephanie Asper, head of social media at AllTrailsUrban hiking is a form of low-impact exercise that comes with many benefits, including improving cardiovascular health, strengthening muscles, and promoting overall fitness, Cihlar says.

Urban hiking has mental health benefits, too. “Mentally, urban hiking offers a chance to de-stress and unwind amidst the hustle and bustle of city life, providing a connection to nature even in an urban setting,” Asper says. “Exploring new neighborhoods and discovering new trails can boost curiosity and creativity and give us new appreciation for the diversity and beauty in our everyday places.”

