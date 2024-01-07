The Benefits of Stationary Biking and the Best Under-Desk Bikes

The pros agree that stationary biking is a habit that contributes to an overall healthy lifestyle. “I’m a doctor of physical therapy, and I highly recommend biking at home for prevention and wellness,” says Amber L Enright, P.T., D.P.T. Dr.

Enright advises that 30 to 45 minutes of moderate-level resistance biking three to five times per week can “enhance cognitive functions, preserve memory and recall skills, may improve balance, may reduce cardiovascular and pulmonary risk factors, and improve endurance.” But what if you don’t have time or ability for dedicated indoor cycling workouts? Doctors say the mental and physical health benefits of biking are many even when cycling isn’t an intense workout but a secondary activity undertaken while sitting at a desk or table...which leads us to the subject of this story: the best under-desk bikes. Meet the experts: Amber L. Enright, P.T., D.P.T., Dr. Brian A. Cole, M.D., F.A.A.O.S, and Dr. Rahul Shah, board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeo





