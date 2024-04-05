The Benefits of Skincare Products Made with Snail Mucin

Who would have thought – Skincare products made with slime from snails have become wildly popular, as they are said to reduce inflammation and signs of aging . What benefits do they have, and do they live up to the hype? Let's take a look!Related Video Above: Why People Are Rubbing Snail Slime on Their FacesWhat is snail mucin ?According to a Mayo Clinic press release, snail mucin is the mucus that snails secrete - yes, the slime snails leave behind when they move across a surface.
They are also used in medicine as they help with wound healing. Mayo Clinic said in a 2023 article that it does appear that certain types of snail mucin have moisturizing and protective qualities good for your skin. Is snail mucin beneficial to my skin?Snail mucin contains antioxidants that may help reduce signs of aging like wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and sagging, according to the Mayo Clinic. Studies indicate that snail mucin helps with skin regeneration and protects against damaging free radical
