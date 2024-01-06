The Benefits of Regular Journaling for Mental Health

This January, we're asking: What does self-care look like when it’s not all-or-nothing? What if we simply pressed pause here and there. There was that fluffy padlocked notebook in my tweens, but I only ever occasionally remembered its existence. If I could find it now in the ruins and cardboard boxes of my childhood, it would likely be 85% blank pages, 10% doodles, and 5% “spy notes” about my family (nothing quite like scribbling down all of your loved ones’ movements, eh?).

regular journaling can help reduce stress , manage anxiety and depression symptoms, enhance self-awareness, promote emotional regulation, provide opportunities for positive self-talk, and even strengthen resilience in the face of challenges. If you can stick to it.Intrigued by all of the above, and keen to see if it could help me get a better handle on my own stresses and worries, I decided to give it a go for myself — but not before consulting with the expert





