The Benefits of Petroleum Jelly for Skin

Petroleum jelly hit the market almost 150 years ago. It’s still a favorite of dermatologists. That’s because it seals water into your skin. That’s good for your wounds because they need a moist place to heal. It may take up to twice as long for dry injured skin to get better. This oily moisturizer may also ease the redness of a new scar and lower your chances of infection. It also won’t burn when you put it on.

With some conditions, your skin may have a hard time keeping water in and bad stuff out. If it’s really dry, it could crack and let in bacteria. Petroleum jelly may help your skin and the medicines you take work better. It can ease inflammation and keep your skin moist. This can help you itch and scratch less.) runs in your family, petroleum jelly may be a low-cost way to help your child avoid it. You can start to use it on your baby’s skin about 3 weeks after they’re born.. Research shows it may kill adult lice. But it doesn’t keep the eggs, known as nits, from hatching. That means it’s not a good way to control lic

United States Headlines Read more: WEBMD »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MERCNEWS: Bay Area maker of Jelly Belly jelly beans sold to Chicago based firmOne of Fairfield’s largest employers and family owned companies, Jelly Belly, has been sold to Chicago based firm Ferrara Candy Company.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

OAKTRİBNEWS: Bay Area maker of Jelly Belly jelly beans sold to Chicago based firmOne of Fairfield’s largest employers and family owned companies, Jelly Belly, has been sold to Chicago based firm Ferrara Candy Company.

Source: OakTribNews | Read more »

AKNEWSNOW: State faces new backlog on SNAP benefits, working to get thousands of Alaskans food benefits'We have a little over 4000 applications and a little over 2000 recertifications that we are backlogged in right now at approximately three months.”

Source: AKNewsNow | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Walking Benefits: The Physical and Mental Benefits of WalksStephanie Thurrott is a writer who covers mental health, personal growth, wellness, family, food and personal finance, and dabbles in just about any other topic that grabs her attention. When she's not writing, look for her out walking her dog or riding her bike in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: Food stamp benefits increased in October; more now required to work for benefitsFood stamp benefits increased Oct. 1 but with the boost comes additional work requirements for some recipients.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

BİLLBOARD: Jelly Roll Tops Country Airplay Chart: ‘’Need a Favor’ Has Absolutely Changed My Life’He ends a three-month lock on the top spot by Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

Source: billboard | Read more »