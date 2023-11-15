The Benefits of HIIT Workouts for Time-Strapped Individuals

Cardio workouts are essential to maintaining your health and fitness level. The American Heart Association recommends adults get 'at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity' — or a combination of both. To gain even more benefits, they recommend being active at least 300 minutes (or 5 hours) per week. If you're time-strapped, being able to put in half the time and reap the same benefits is probably appealing.

Luckily, there is a way to do just that. Enter: HIIT workouts. HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training and it’s one of the most popular forms of exercise, in part due to its high effectiveness in a short amount of time

