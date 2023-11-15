The Benefits and Pitfalls of Self-Promotion

Self-promotion is an important way to establish your competence, but it can backfire when it seems boastful. People who share information about their challenges and obstacles are seen as warmer and more sincere. The benefits of sharing information about journeys are stronger for written (vs. video) introductions. Engaging in self-promotion can feel like a balancing act. Highlighting your own skills and accomplishments is necessary if you want to come across as skilled and competent.

As the quote goes, “If you don’t toot your own horn, there’s no music.” At the same time, going too far can backfire and leave a negative impression on others. People who try to come across as more competent than they actually are will be judged negatively by others (Heck & Krueger, 2016). There is a point at whichNew research from Kelly Nault, Ozer Sezer, and Nadav Klein (2023) suggests that focusing on your journey—the path taken to achieve your accomplishments, and the challenges you’ve overcome along the way—allows you to be seen as warm and sincere while still engaging in self-promotio

