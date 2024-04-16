The Bellwether District: A Model for Sustainable Development

With its spectacular skyline views, the Bellwether District is laying out a global model for sustainable development .For more than 150 years, 1,300 acres of prime Schuylkill Riverfront real estate was home to the PES Oil Refinery and off limits to most Philadelphia ns.

The plan includes weaving the property into the city grid, connecting Pennovation in University City to the Navy Yard, Center City to the airport, all without getting on the highway.It was founded 10 years ago with the mission of buying obsolete industrial sites and turning them into green spaces that help the community, the environment and the economy.

The project promises 28,000 construction jobs and 19,000 permanent jobs, spread across the site's two campuses.The north side, near Penn and Drexel, will be a hub for life sciences and research.

Bellwether District Sustainable Development Urban Setting Innovation PES Oil Refinery Philadelphia Bike Lanes EV Charging Stations

