The Beekeeper Trailer: Jason Statham Goes To War With Scammers In David Ayer Action Movie

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jason Statham goes to war with phishing scammers in the trailer for David Ayer’s new action movie The Beekeeper.

Statham has battled almost everything in his time as an action hero, including megalodons, but the new trailer for The Beekeeper sees him battling his most evil foe ever: sinister phishing scammers.

Read more:

screenrant »

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Trailer ReleasedA trailer for a movie based on a trailer, more than 15 years in the making.

‘Priscilla’ Trailer: A24 Release Second Trailer To Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley BiopicA24 drops a second trailer Priscilla, is the sixth feature film from director Sofia Coppola that peers inside the life of young Priscilla Presley. Starring Cailee Spaeny, and Jacob Elordi, Priscill…

Jason Tartick Reveals Why Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Always Have a Special Place in His HeartFollowing his breakup with Kaitlyn Bristowe last month, Jason Tartick opened up about how he's coping with E! News while attending the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

Will Batman Do to the Joker What He Does to Jason Todd in Batman #138?Dick Grayson, Nightwing asks the question about fellow former Robin, Jason Todd, Red Hood, in tomorrow's Batman 138. And it's a big one.

Jason Kelce Pokes Fun at Brother Travis and Taylor Swift RomanceJason Kelce used ‘superstar’ Jake From State Farm to poke fun at his brother Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift

Jason Heyward’s impact on Dodgers has not gone unnoticedThe veteran outfielder and “glue guy” has provided mentorship to rookies and earned the respect of his peers with his leadership and unselfishness.