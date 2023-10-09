The Beckham Boys All Got Matching “Brotherhood” Tattoos — See Photos

Tattoos are part of the Beckham family brand. Patriarch David has hundreds of tattoos across his neck, arms, and torso. His eldest son Brooklyn is also constantly adding new ink to his ever-expanding tattoo collection. Now, Brooklyn and his two younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, are keeping the tradition alive with matching tattoos to signify their bond.

Brooklyn got his first tattoo all the way back in 2017, a replica of one of his father's, and David was present for the important event. According to David, Brooklyn had promised he wouldn't get his first tattoo without his dad there to witness it.

Read more:

TeenVogue »

Rebecca Loos reacts to 'nasty' comments after David Beckham affair allegations resurfaceVictoria Beckham, David Beckham got 'remarried' after his alleged affair

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Best Matching OutfitsDavid Beckham and Victoria Beckham have coordinated their red carpet wardrobe since long before their 1999 wedding day

How David and Victoria Beckham's Marriage Survived and Thrived After ScandalInstead of derailing David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's marriage, weathering an explosive mid-'00s scandal made the couple stronger in the end.

Victoria Beckham’s Best Game Day Styles Through the YearsVictoria Beckham always dressed to impress when she attended husband David Beckham’s soccer games ahead of his 2013 retirement

The Boys Finally Brings A Supe From Amazon's OTHER Spinoff Into Live-Action CanonGen V brought a character from The Boys’ other spinoff into the show’s live-action universe, raising questions about how the projects are related.