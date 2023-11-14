The Beauty of Rose Perfumes

Ah, rose perfumes. For milliennials and zillennials, this fragrance category has, along with vanilla, earned itself a bad reputation over the last two decades, rife with headache-inducing memories of cheap body sprays spritzed copiously in school hallways after gym class.
Rose, however, is a key fragrance note that belongs in anyone and everyone's collection, and comes in a variety of forms, from strong to subtle—so you can rest assured that when you indulge, you won't smell like your overzealous sixth grade classmate."The Rose has always had a place in the heart of any good perfume collection; her scent is attractive and represent for many an absolute essential in perfumery." She adds that the rose scent can even be comforting, and is suitable for any occasion, day or night. adds that there are a variety of rose perfumes on the market, and that the option best for you"depends on your mood and personal taste." Below, we describe some of the best rose perfumes money can buy, and provide a bit of fragrance shopping advice from Cremona and Molloy themselve
