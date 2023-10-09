The Bears are mulling adding a defensive analyst to coach Matt Eberflus' staff

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaking to members of the media after an NFL football game against Washington Commanders, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Md. Chicago won 40-20. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are mulling hiring a senior defensive analyst to help with advance scouting and developing game plans, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

Eberflus said the analyst would “give us certainly ideas and things, how to attack that upcoming opponent.” He said the Bears are “looking at a few guys” and was not sure if the person would be based at Halas Hall or work remotely.

“It would just be more of a head start in terms of the advancement, so that person would be ahead on the next opponent, so working a whole week in advance, so that would be beneficial for us early in the week,” Eberflus said. headtopics.com

“He’s very comfortable in retirement,” Eberflus said. “He’s out in Vegas right now. We talk weekly though for sure.” Eberflus has been calling defensive plays since Week 2 against Tampa Bay. Williams stepped away from the team following a season-opening loss to Green Bay and later resigned, saying he needed to take care of his health and family.NOTES: Chicago on Monday opened a 21-day activation window for cornerback Kyler Gordon (hand) and center Doug Kramer (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve.

