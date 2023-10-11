The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White Agrees to Alcohol Testing in Custody Arrangement

note that White and his estranged wife Addison Timlin have agreed on a joint custody deal. The deal allows White to spend time with his children as long as he agrees to several stipulations.

One of those stipulations, the documents note, is to undergo alcohol testing five days a week. This comes as an effort to prove that he will not be under the influence around his children.The documents note that White and Timlin will share custody of their two daughters — Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2 — so long as White undergoes Soberlink testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Should White fail a test and have his custody time removed, both White and Timlin’s attorneys will meet to figure out the next steps. Alongside the testing, White has also been ordered to attend individual therapy at least once a week, and also attend not less than two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week. headtopics.com

White and Timlin originally married in 2019, and filed for divorce in May 2023. According to ET’s report, the pair did attempt to reconcile their relationship, but couldn’t patch things up. “Jeremy Allen White and Addison were having trust issues during their relationship, that ultimately led to their divorce,” the source said. “They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split.”Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade.

