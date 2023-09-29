The Bear: All 18 Episodes, Ranked From Worst To Best

The Bear is a poignant & innovative drama series. The Bear season 1 offered a relentlessly quick pace that equally exhilarates and exhausts, replicating the authentic grit and tense stakes of owning a small business restaurant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The critically-acclaimed television series The Bear currently has 18 episodes across two seasons ranked here from worst to best. Since debuting in 2022 on Hulu as an exclusive FX series that is only available on the streaming platform, The Bear has emerged as one the best drama series of the 2020s. Led by Golden Globe-winning talents of Jeremy Allen White, The Bear follows Carmy as he takes over his deceased brother's sandwich shop in Chicago while battling his own inner beasts. The Bear features an exceptional ensemble of Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Abby Elliot among others. Most notably, The Bear fearlessly tackles tough subject matters in thoughtful and profound ways.

The Bear season 1 offered a relentlessly quick pace that equally exhilarates and exhausts, replicating the authentic grit and tense stakes of owning a small business restaurant. The Bear's season 1 cinematography often presented an inescapably claustrophobic feel with its frequent use of close-ups and fluid cameras weaving throughout a tight service kitchen with a sea of loud voices bouncing off the walls. The Bear season 2 notably changed course and expanded the backstories of several characters, allowing for more divergent yet artistic scenes and episodes that rebranded the series altogether. Here are all 18 episodes of The Bear ranked from worst to best. 18 The Bear Season 1, Episode 3 “Brigade" The first few episodes of each season of The Bear have consistently gotten off to a slow start, typically establishing the foundation for things to take off mid-season. Each episode of The Bear presents something of quality that shifts in tone frequently enough that the viewer might not know what to expect at the beginning. The Bear season 1, episode 3 "Brigade" tackles the traumatic dynamics that can place between coworkers in a high-stress work environment. "Brigade" is instrumental in establishing the initial dysfunction and eventual hierarchy between The Bear characters as they're figuring things out, but the constant yelling and intensity throughout make it a draining watch.

17 The Bear Season 1, Episode 2 “Hands” "Hands" offers the first glimpse of Carmy's former life as a Sous-chef working at one of the most prestigious and highly functioning restaurants in the world. The opening scene reveals some of the verbal abuse he received while working at the highest level of cuisine, making it uncertain whether Carmy was happier there or scrubbing floors at The Beef. Carmy's obsession with food is explored more in "Hands" as well as the psychological trauma he faces but mostly keeps to himself. Richie is also given more depth in "Hands", as the audience learns that he has a daughter whose mother he is no longer with. "Hands" plants many essential narrative and thematic seeds that pay off in later episodes of The Bear.

16 The Bear Season 2, Episode 3 "Sundae" One of the most divisive episodes of The Bear, season 2, episode 3 "Sundae" made it clear that The Bear season 2 would be painted with much broader strokes. Carmy sends Sydney on a side quest to explore food options and find inspiration from different deserts around Chicago for The Beef's new-look menu. As Sydney samples many plates around the city, Carmy is finally pulled away from his work after reuniting with an old flame named Claire (Molly Gordon). Fans of The Bear season 1's rapid pace, sharp focus, and consistent collaboration between its main characters might not value the divergence found in "Sundae" but other viewers could appreciate the creative risks taken.

15 The Bear Season 1, Episode 1 “System” The Bear's pilot episode introduces the chaotic world, boisterous characters, and frantic guitar riffs inside The Beef's service kitchen. The cold open scene where Carmy stares down a grizzly bear is certainly compelling even as a brief dream sequence, as the roar seems to echo throughout the rest of the adrenaline-fueled episode. Compared to some of the more grounded episodes like "Sundae", the cinematography and editing styles nearly seem like they're from different shows. The Bear season 1, episode 1 "System" packs in an impressive amount of character and style and sets the series out sprinting from the jump.

14 The Bear Season 2, Episode 1 "Beef" The Bear's season 2 opener aptly titled "Beef" starts completely differently than season 1 did. There's an added sophistication and unexpected calm in the series that feels less flashy and more grounded in itself from the very first frame. In true Bear style, things start to pick up once Carmy and the crew start planning out how to open a new restaurant in a limited time frame. "Beef" establishes the biggest stakes of season 2 and instantly places Richie in a heightened existential lens, setting the stage for his significant character development in later episodes.

13 The Bear Season 1, Episode 5 “Sheridan” One of the funniest episodes of The Bear is season 1, episode 5 titled "Sheridan". The banter between Richie and Fak (Matty Mattheson) is some of the best in the series even though "Sheridan" is one of the shortest episodes of The Bear. The moments of hilarity are also met with an initial deep dove into Sydeny's backstory and her first venture into starting her own food service in her parent's garage. We also learn that Marcus's first restaurant job was at McDonald's. The implementation of the "Brigade" starts to prove effective as the kitchen becomes a more efficient and cleaner place, even with Richie and Fak rolling around on the floor fighting like school kids.

12 The Bear Season 2, Episode 2 “Pasta" The new dynamic at The Beef starts to gain momentum in The Bear season 2, episode 2 titled "Pasta." The evolution of Carmy and Sydney both as business partners and creative collaborators is evident throughout "Pasta" as they sample new dishes for their refined menu. Carmy reveals new details about the moment he got a call confirming that he would be working at the 3-star restaurant The French Laundry in a great moment with Sydney. Richie and Fak hilariously investigate a mold problem that becomes a major wrench in the new restaurant's plans. Side characters Tina and Ebraheim are also given new opportunities to improve their culinary skills and Carmy reunites with Claire, demonstrating season 2's new expanded direction.

11 The Bear Season 2, Episode 5 “Pop" Viewers who were disappointed by The Bear season 2's early change of pace likely came around with the energetic uptick in episode 5 titled "Pop." Sydney reaches a new level of confidence in the episode that trickles down to the rest of the crew as the new menu starts to come together 6 weeks before the grand opening. "Pop" demonstrates how far the characters have come from their previously toxic work environment to their newly organized and collaborative space, aligning with the growing maturity of the show at large. The episode is highlighted by a completely unexpected karaoke performance from Tina as Carmy is challenged in new ways romantically with Claire.

10 The Bear Season 1, Episode 6 "Ceres" One of the better episodes from The Bear season 1, "Ceres" opens up with the first onscreen portrayal of Michael (Jon Bernthal) in an extended flashback scene. Prior to his unexpected and brilliant depiction in "Ceres", Michael had only been mentioned by the characters in The Bear. Michael tells a classic late-night drinking story that Richie tells years later while on a date, which plays into the larger theme of the episode that Richie is feeling out of place in his own hometown. After seeing Michael for the first time in The Bear, the conversations that the characters have about him feel more significant and lifelike, making "Ceres" an essential episode.

9 The Bear Season 1, Episode 4 “Dogs" The Bear season 1, episode 4 titled "Dogs" has one of the best comedic premises of the series and arguably the most mouthwatering opening credit sequence as well. In what feels like the first scene in an It's Always Sunny episode, Richie and Carmy are stuck trying to fit an inflatable hotdog in their car before catering a kid's birthday party. The episode also offers an extensive look at Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt), who is only featured in two episodes of The Bear season 1. "Dogs" provides one of the first glimpses of the Berzatto family dynamics which is laced with subtext and bad blood, making it one of the most compelling and hilarious episodes.

8 The Bear Season 2, Episode 8 "Bolognese" Near the end of The Bear season 2, The Beef has finally come together as a legitimate restaurant. Carmy has fallen in love with Claire and for once, everything in his life seems to be going smoothly, which utterly terrifies him. "Bolognese" is the combination of a great deal of hard work done throughout The Bear season 2 in many aspects, from personal growth to emotional development and the creation of The Beef restaurant. Richie returns looking like a new man while a newly-inspired Marcus is bringing all sorts of innovative ideas to the table. This deep into the series, it's fascinating to view Carmy with no major stresses on his plate searching for something wrong as The Beef passes final inspection before opening.

7 The Bear Season 2, Episode 9 “Omelette" The penultimate episode of The Bear season 2 finds Carmy on the other side of great trauma and persistent stress in a rare state of vulnerability with his girlfriend Claire. Season 2, episode 9 titled "Omelette" begins with one of the most compassionate opening sequences of the series for both Sydney and Carmy until a wave of panic returns to torment him. Richie wears suits now as the entire crew prepares for the opening night of The Beef, which tosses the series right back into the frantic energy of season 1 in a much more professional setting with a full-service team of waiters and servers. "Omelette" is remembered most for the scene in which Carmy and Sydney share an intensely real moment that suggests they were destined to meet each other.

6 The Bear Season 1, Episode 8 “Braciole" The season 1 finale of The Bear features a poignant monologue from Jeremy Allen White that likely influenced his 2023 Golden Globe win and Emmy nomination. The episode depicts some of the most intense psychological elements of Carmy's psyche both visually and through dialogue, resulting in Carmy's heartfelt reflection on how influential Michael was for him and his career. The Bear season 1, episode 8 sees Carmy at one of his lowest points after the destructive episode 7 "Review", down two of his greatest talents in Marcus and Sydney. Richie finally gives Carmy the letter he found earlier in the season with Michael's final message to his little brother: a family recipe that points to thousands in hidden cash and words of advice, "Let it rip."

5 The Bear Season 2, Episode 10 "The Bear” The season 2 finale of The Bear goes for another ambitious one-take shot in the same vein as season 1, episode 7 "Review". While not as long as the 20-minute "Review", the first 12 minutes of "The Bear" are impressively choreographed and achieve the same dazzling effect. As the new restaurant opens for its first night, a panicked Carmy loses his cool and reverts back to his old aggressive and insulting ways of running a kitchen. Carmy hides out in the freezer only to realize that he locked himself in, meaning Sydney is forced to take over. In what was supposed to be an extraordinary night for Carmy, he ends up messing things up with Claire in a way that they may not come back from.

4 The Bear Season 2, Episode 4 "Honeydew" Ironically, the episode that is most unlike The Bear is actually one of the greatest of the entire series. Marcus flies out to Copenhagen to learn from a highly trained pastry chef named Luca, played by Will Poulter. The episode feels like a masterclass in dessert making, with step-by-step instructions essentially being given throughout the interaction between Marcus and Luca. It's the most notable episode of The Bear season 2 in its portrayal of cuisine as an art form, leaving Marcus incredibly inspired when he returns back to Chicago with Carmy. "Honeydew" is the gentlest and most charming episode of The Bear with high rewatch value.

3 The Bear Season 1, Episode 7 “Review" On the complete end of the spectrum is "Review", the most unhinged episode of The Bear by a wide margin despite also being the shortest. In another stroke of irony, the episode opens with a title sequence sung with a soft tune by Sufjan Stevens, making the next eighteen minutes wildly unexpected and shocking. The episode feels like a stage play, relying on precise coordination, blocking, and camera movements in order to achieve the ambitious feat of the extended one-take. It seems like another ordinary day until Richie gets under Sydney's skin, setting off a major chain reaction that intensifies to an unprecedented head and ends with Sydney quitting and Richie bleeding.

2 The Bear Season 2, Episode 7 "Forks" If Richie's low point of the series was in "Review", then his most redemptive episode arrived in The Bear season 2, episode 7 titled "Forks." Richie, who has been the most stubborn character in the series with his reluctance to change and adapt, finally finds inspiration after staging at a luxurious restaurant. Richie is able to finally find a purpose at the restaurant and challenge himself in a professionally constructive way, similar to how Marcus leveled up from his Copenhagen experience. Seeing the growth in Richie is incredibly rewarding in "Forks" especially due to the outstanding cameo of Olivia Coleman who plays a coveted yet approachable chef.

1 The Bear Season 2, Episode 6 “Fishes" Despite Richie's inspiring change of heart in "Forks", the best episode of The Bear is season 2, episode 6 titled "Fishes." The hour-long flashback episode depicts a family Christmas get-together at the Berzatto home, giving platforms for further exploration of Michael and Carmy's mother, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis). The episode is also star-studded with guest appearances from Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, and Sarah Paulson who all play extended members of the Berzatto family. Besides being exceptional in character acting, script writing, and world building, "Fishes" is the greatest episode of The Bear because it represents the liberties that the series is willing to take to keep it innovative, captivating, and meaningful.