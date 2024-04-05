The Battle of Lexington: Igniting the American Revolution

Captain John Parker and 77 armed Americans stood on Lexington Common on what revolutionary Samuel Adams proclaimed 'a glorious morning for America.' It was April 19, 1775. The 'shot heard ‘round the world,' as Ralph Waldo Emerson later called it, was about to ignite the American Revolution and change world history forever. Parker was 45 years old and riddled with tuberculosis.

He roused his weakened body just after midnight, when the cry reached Lexington and echoed by a network of alarm riders through the Massachusetts countryside. MEET THE AMERICAN WHO MADE EASTER SWEETER, LEGENDARY CHOCOLATE BUNNY SALESMAN ROBERT LINCOLN STROHECKER 'The regulars are out!' Paul Revere himself warned the people of Lexington. Now, at dawn, Parker’s small volunteer militia faced a terrifying sight: A force of 700 British regulars, highly trained soldiers, professional killers, well-armed agents of the most powerful empire on Eart

