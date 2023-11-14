The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Hunger Games Prequel Hits Theaters

The YA dystopian franchise that captivated us all has finally returned, set 64 years in the past amidst the 10th Hunger Games . The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Hunger Games prequel will expand the world of Panem , its shaky politics, and cruel tradition, introducing fans to a fresh set of faces from long before Katniss’ era — some entirely new, others with names all too familiar.

Much of the story focuses on President Snow ’s former years, offering a backstory to the tyrannical leader we’ve come to know and fear. Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel and directed by Francis Lawrence , the hotly-anticipated Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will hit theaters and IMAX this Friday, November 17. As we await our return to Panem , learn more about its cast of mentors, tributes, and major players below. Let the Games begin (again). Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) The novel follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he struggles to restore his family’s name and prestige, after sustaining damage from the districts’ unsuccessful First Rebellion against the Capito





