The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Hunger Games Prequel Hits Theaters

The YA dystopian franchise that captivated us all has finally returned, set 64 years in the past amidst the 10th Hunger Games . The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Hunger Games prequel will expand the world of Panem , its shaky politics, and cruel tradition, introducing fans to a fresh set of faces from long before Katniss’ era — some entirely new, others with names all too familiar.
Much of the story focuses on President Snow ’s former years, offering a backstory to the tyrannical leader we’ve come to know and fear. Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel and directed by Francis Lawrence , the hotly-anticipated Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will hit theaters and IMAX this Friday, November 17. As we await our return to Panem , learn more about its cast of mentors, tributes, and major players below. Let the Games begin (again). Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) The novel follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he struggles to restore his family’s name and prestige, after sustaining damage from the districts’ unsuccessful First Rebellion against the Capito
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: TEENVOGUE »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
BLEEDİNGCOOL: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: Plinth Prize Explained In New VideoThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – In Theaters November 17, 2023. Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. Text 717-THG-MKJY to enter the games.
Source: bleedingcool | Read more »
COMİNGSOONNET: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Video Previews Snow & Lucy Gray Baird’s Doomed RomanceA brand new The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes video for Lionsgate's The Hunger Games prequel has been revealed.
Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »
BLEEDİNGCOOL: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: BTS Featurette On Returning To PanemThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – In Theaters November 17, 2023. Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. Text 717-THG-MKJY to enter the games. Subscribe to the LIONSGATE YouTube Channel for the latest movie trailers, clips, and more: https://bit.
Source: bleedingcool | Read more »
COMİNGSOONNET: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Video Previews Snow & Lucy Gray Baird’s Doomed RomanceA brand new The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes video for Lionsgate's The Hunger Games prequel has been revealed.
Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »
VARİETY: Queue Announces 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' PromoQueue, an app backed by Todd Lieberman and 'Halloween' director David Gordon Green unveils its 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' promotion.
Source: Variety | Read more »
COLLİDER: 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Sneak Peek — Love Destroys EverythingLove is a dangerous thing in a new sneak peek at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Source: Collider | Read more »