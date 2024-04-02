The Bachelor to Have First Asian American Lead in Season 28

“Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer can veer hyperbolic when he teases what will unfold in an episode of the reality TV show. So when he said “history will be made here tonight” during the Season 28 'Bachelor' finale on March 25, fans were skeptical. But he, and the franchise, lived up to their promise: After 22 years the show will finally have its first Asian American lead.

The show invited previous lead Charity Lawson to reveal during the “After the Final Rose” segment that Jenn Tran has been chosen as the next “Bachelorette.” Tran, a 26-year-old from Miami who is currently studying to be physician assistant, spoke about her Vietnamese culture and being Asian American during her time on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.” She explained the significance of her stepping into the lead role, which will premiere in July, while talking to Palmer. “It’s honestly incredible and I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” she share

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

