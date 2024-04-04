The Bachelor Couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson Prepare to Move In Together

Newly engaged The Bachelor couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are gearing up to move in together now that news of their engagement has gone public — but there’s one thing Anderson is worried about when it comes to living under the same roof. “I think I’m nervous about him leaving the toilet seat up,” Anderson, 25, exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. Graziadei, 28, was quick to agree with his fiancé. 'I need to work on that one,” the former ABC star said.
“We’ll take it one step at a time.” Graziadei proposed to Anderson during The Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired late last month. While they experienced “happy couple weekends” like every other Bachelor Nation couple, Graziadei and Anderson are officially ready to take their romance to the next level. “I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” Graziadei told Us. “We finally will be able to just do small things togethe
The Bachelor Joey Graziadei Kelsey Anderson Engagement Move In Together Toilet Seat Romance
