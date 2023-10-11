The Avengers Get a Surprising New Team Member

A new era of Avengers comics kicked off earlier this year under the helm of writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa. The new team, led by Captain Marvel, is pitted against a new threat called the Ashen Combine, who are the first of the Tribulation Events. The Ashen Combine has proved themselves to be pretty formidable, with each Avenger fighting a different member of the group.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Avengers #6. Continue reading at your own risk! The Avengers #6 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Ivan Fiorelli, Federico Blee, and VC's Cory Petit. While the main roster of the Avengers are off fighting the Ashen Combine, Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Black Panther have infiltrated the Impossible City, which is the Combine's sentient, orbiting fortress.

The Avengers recruit their largest teammate everIt's not often that a superhero team can count a floating city as one of its members, but now the Avengers can. The threat of the Ashen Combine may be over, but there are more Tribulation Events to come in the future. headtopics.com

The Ashen Combine were originally the prisoners of the Impossible City, but they escaped and enslaved it after the Impossible City's creators disappeared. Exactly who these creators are will have to remain a mystery for now, but it appears Marvel is setting up the Impossible City to be the new headquarters of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel teases Avengers Twilight story from Chip Zdarsky and Daniel AcunaMarvel released a teaser image for Avengers: Twilight, from the creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuna. It's unknown if this is an ongoing, miniseries, or even an event. headtopics.com

Avengers: Twilight marks Zdarsky's first Marvel work since his Daredevil run wrapped up earlier this year, and the writer will soon be juggling both an Avengers title and the Batman ongoing series for DC.

