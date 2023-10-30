The autoworker strike is nearly over, as GM makes tentative deal with UAW

General Motors became the last car company to agree to a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers, ending the nearly seven-week-long strike, Reuters reported. The news came one day after the UAW said it had reached a deal with Stellantis, parent company of Chrysler and Jeep, and several days after Ford.

Previously, the UAW has succeeded in getting GM to agree to put its future EV factories under the union’s master agreement. Autoworkers were calling for a “just transition” to plug-in vehicles that ensured that unionized workers would be the ones building the cars of the future. The UAW said the strike “will go down in history as an inflection point in our union, and for our movement,” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

United States Headlines Read more: verge »

Thousands more UAW members go on strike as General Motors remains lone holdoutThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative… Read more ⮕

General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strikePressure in rising on General Motors as the lone holdout in a strike targeting all three big Detroit automakers after a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis was reached with the United Auto Workers union over the weekend. Read more ⮕

General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strikePressure in rising on General Motors as the lone holdout in a strike targeting all three big Detroit automakers after a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis was reached with the United Auto Workers union over the weekend. Read more ⮕

General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strikePressure in rising on General Motors as the lone holdout in a strike targeting all three big Detroit automakers after a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis was reached with the United Auto Workers union over the weekend. Read more ⮕

General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strikeThe Ford and Stellantis pacts, which would run until April 30, 2028, include 25% in general wage increases for top assembly plant workers, with 11% coming once the deal is ratified. Read more ⮕

UAW in tentative deal to end labor strike with Stellantis but expands its strike at General MotorsThe tentative deal is the result of contentious negotiations, which saw thousands of union members walk out of plants and onto picket lines. Read more ⮕