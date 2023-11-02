The Austinites Behind What Happens Later, Meg Ryan’s Return to Rom-Coms

The play, which originally premiered in Austin at the Zach Theatre in 2009, came to be from a moment of reflection in Dietz's life."I was thinking about people that were formative in my life," he explains."I still hold certain people to the dreams they told me about, and I'm still rooting for them. But their life has moved on. Somehow that ended up in a reunion story of a couple who had each other's secrets because they once had each other's hearts.

Once Dietz received word of the producers' interest, he immediately wanted to work on the adapted screenplay with his old pal Lynn. They both speak adoringly about their creative partnership in the summer and fall of 2020, when they sent drafts and rewrites of the screenplay back and forth on a loop."We both wanted to impress each other," Lynn recalls.

Now three years since the idea's inception, both Dietz and Lynn will witness their writing come to life on a big screen for the first time in their careers. They hope that with them, audiences will experience excitement and tenderness as they reflect on lost connections and new beginnings.

