- The Austen, Taylor, & Shep Love Triangle Explained

Southern Charm's Taylor's love triangle explained. Shep, who’s been on Southern Charm from the beginning, was branded as the permanent bachelor of the series after moving from relationship to relationship for years, not getting into anything serious.
He even had his own reality TV series on Bravo, RealtionShep, where he tried to find his perfect match. Shep was certain he’d found it in Taylor, but things didn’t last for the couple, and now they may be in worse shape than ever before. With Southern Charm season 9 exploring their lives post-relationship, things are rockier than ever for the exes and their mutual friend Austen.
Taylor & Shep Dated For Two Years Shep and Taylor met in mid-2020, quickly getting together and beginning to take on the world as they traveled around together, keeping their relationship quiet. The pair seemed happy even though they had their share of ups and downs. In 2021, Shep kissed someone else and admitted it to Taylor, who forgave him. The pair continued to get more serious, sharing their lives on Southern Charm and social media. Though he had been single for the majority of his time on the series, Southern Charm viewers enjoyed seeing Shep settling down.