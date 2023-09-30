The Athlete's Way

Sweat and the biology of bliss You don't have to be a Buddhist to benefit from living by a moral code. New research suggests that people who strive to "do the right thing" tend to be less stressed and depressed.

Wearable aptamer nanobiosensor wirelessly monitors estrogen in sweatThe sex hormone commonly known as estrogen plays an important role in multiple aspects of women's health and fertility. High levels of estrogen in the body are associated with breast and ovarian cancers, while low levels of estradiol can result in osteoporosis, heart disease, and even depression. (Estrogen is a class of hormones that includes estradiol as the most potent form). Estradiol is also necessary for the development of secondary sexual characteristics in women and regulates the reproductive cycle.

A new wearable sensor can monitor sweat in real timeThe patch can calibrate the glucose measurements based on the pH and temperature changes in sweat due to factors such as exercise and eating.

Sweat Is Helping You Survive Climate ChangeIt's gross. It’s sticky. Here’s the science of how it has already saved your life.

